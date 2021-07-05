Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MWX 3-21 [Image 5 of 5]

    MWX 3-21

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Co. F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide security during Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 7, 2021. MWX challenged the MAGTF to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 17:45
    Photo ID: 6643650
    VIRIN: 210507-M-YO040-1006
    Resolution: 3370x2247
    Size: 597.9 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWX 3-21 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MWX 3-21
    MWX 3-21
    MWX 3-21
    MWX 3-21
    MWX 3-21

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    MAGTF
    MWX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT