U.S. Marines with Co. F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provide security during Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 7, 2021. MWX challenged the MAGTF to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

