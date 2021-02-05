Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWX 3-21 [Image 3 of 5]

    MWX 3-21

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Rowe 

    1st Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Bradyn Williamson, a machine gunner with Co. F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, provides security during Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 2, 2021. MWX challenged the MAGTF to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)

    Date Taken: 05.02.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 17:53
    Photo ID: 6643648
    VIRIN: 210505-M-YO040-1033
    Resolution: 4464x2976
    Size: 561.73 KB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWX 3-21 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Blue Diamond
    1st MARDIV
    MAGTF
    MWX

