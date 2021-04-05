U.S. Marines with Co. F, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, take a moment to pray for their fellow Marines during Marine Air Ground Task Force (MAGTF) Warfighting Exercise (MWX) 3-21 at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center Twentynine Palms, California, May 4, 2021. MWX challenged the MAGTF to fight against a free-thinking adversary with similar capabilities in a force-on-force environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Cameron Hermanet)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 17:52
|Photo ID:
|6643649
|VIRIN:
|210505-M-YO040-1014
|Resolution:
|4000x2667
|Size:
|721.73 KB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MWX 3-21 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Cameron Rowe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
