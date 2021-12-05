New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission

A mobile Analytical Laboratory System is loaded onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 13, 2021. Service members from 31st Civil Support Team, Delaware National Guard, participated in the first ALS airlift mission heading to Boulder Regional Training Center located in Boulder, Colorado. The ALS consists of multiple variants of laboratories, enabling operators to test on-site for chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

