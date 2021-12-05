A member of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transient alert marshals a North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 13, 2021. The C-17 carries a maximum of 170,900, allowing it to provide rapid airlift across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 16:18
|Photo ID:
|6643533
|VIRIN:
|210512-F-MO780-1023
|Resolution:
|4528x2585
|Size:
|428 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT