Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 1 of 5]

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transient alert marshals a North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 13, 2021. The C-17 carries a maximum of 170,900, allowing it to provide rapid airlift across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:18
    Photo ID: 6643533
    VIRIN: 210512-F-MO780-1023
    Resolution: 4528x2585
    Size: 428 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    CBRN
    National Guard
    Dover
    ALS
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT