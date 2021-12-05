A member of the 436th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron transient alert marshals a North Carolina Air National Guard C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 13, 2021. The C-17 carries a maximum of 170,900, allowing it to provide rapid airlift across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:18 Photo ID: 6643533 VIRIN: 210512-F-MO780-1023 Resolution: 4528x2585 Size: 428 KB Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.