Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 2 of 5]

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Justin Peters, 156th Airlift Squadron loadmaster, marshals a mobile Analytical Laboratory System onto a C-17 Globemaster III at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, May 13, 2021. Service members from 31st Civil Support Team, Delaware National Guard, participated in the first ALS airlift mission heading to Boulder Regional Training Center located in Boulder, Colorado. The ALS consists of multiple variants of laboratories, enabling operators to test on-site for chemical, radiological, biological and nuclear threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Faith Schaefer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 16:19
    Photo ID: 6643535
    VIRIN: 210512-F-MO780-1073
    Resolution: 4300x2669
    Size: 311.54 KB
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Faith Schaefer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission
    New CBRN testing system flies first airlift mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    CBRN
    National Guard
    Dover
    ALS
    436th Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT