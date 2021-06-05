Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance [Image 4 of 5]

    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Joseph Mather 

    78th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Attendees of the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies Summit examine the mobile multi-use robot at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2021. The mobile multi-use robot is used to do core milling on aircraft material to support the sustainment process at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:42
    Photo ID: 6642678
    VIRIN: 210506-F-ED303-0018
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Robotics Organization for building Organic Technologies summit IV
    JROBOT IV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT