Attendees of the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies Summit examine the mobile multi-use robot at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2021. The mobile multi-use robot is used to do core milling on aircraft material to support the sustainment process at the Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 08:42
|Photo ID:
|6642678
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-ED303-0018
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|2.02 MB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
