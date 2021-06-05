Michael Decker, 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group robotics engineer, explains how the small parts coating system robot works to the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies Summit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 6, 2021. The JROBOT group came to share ideas and to identify technologies that could be used throughout the Department of Defense.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 08:42 Photo ID: 6642677 VIRIN: 210506-F-ED303-0008 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 1.13 MB Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by Joseph Mather, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.