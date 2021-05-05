ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Jessica Adams, 402nd Commodities Maintenance Group robotics engineer, shows the capabilities of a paint robot program for the Joint Robotics Organization for Building Organic Technologies Summit at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 5, 2021. The JROBOT group is a group comprised of sustainment, academic and industry partners that span across the Department of Defense, other federal entities and allied partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joseph Mather)
WR-ALC hosts 4th JROBOT summit to boost robotics in maintenance
