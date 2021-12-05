210512-N-XU073-1175

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 12, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Phillip Evans, from Wilmington, Delaware, practices medical safety procedures aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 05:22 Photo ID: 6642594 VIRIN: 210512-N-XU073-1175 Resolution: 5731x3821 Size: 734.74 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur First Aid Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.