210512-N-XU073-1052

SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 12, 2021) – Sailor’s conduct first aid training in the classroom aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.12.2021 Date Posted: 05.13.2021 05:21 Photo ID: 6642591 VIRIN: 210512-N-XU073-1052 Resolution: 5614x3743 Size: 860.94 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur First Aid Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.