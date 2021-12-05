Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur First Aid Training [Image 3 of 5]

    USS Curtis Wilbur First Aid Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.12.2021

    Photo by Seaman Zenaida Roth 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    210512-N-XU073-1122
    SOUTH CHINA SEA (May 12, 2021) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Phillip Evans, from Wilmington, Delaware, practices medical safety procedures aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zenaida Roth)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 05:22
    Photo ID: 6642593
    VIRIN: 210512-N-XU073-1120
    Resolution: 4881x3772
    Size: 762.66 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur First Aid Training [Image 5 of 5], by SN Zenaida Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Curtis Wilbur
    "DDG 54
    Training
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific"

