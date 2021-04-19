P3DT supports families, mission readiness

The PACAF Pediatric Psychological Developmental Team with the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, poses for a group photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2021. With the specialty care provided by P3DT, more families with dependents who require pediatric mental health services are able to accept overseas orders or remain overseas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

