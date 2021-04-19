Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    P3DT supports families, mission readiness [Image 2 of 4]

    P3DT supports families, mission readiness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.19.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Oglesbee, the PACAF Pediatric Psychological Developmental Team child psychologist with the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, chooses a toy figurine to use during a telehealth appointment at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2021. The P3DT program doesn’t replace any pre-existing program, but instead offers specialized care for Air Force dependents. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    Date Taken: 04.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 03:10
    Photo ID: 6642519
    VIRIN: 210419-F-ZJ963-1049
    Resolution: 2081x1388
    Size: 207.99 KB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, P3DT supports families, mission readiness [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    mental health
    Kadena Air Base
    pediatric
    USINDO-PACOM
    P3DT

