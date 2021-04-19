U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Eric Oglesbee, the PACAF Pediatric Psychological Developmental Team child psychologist with the 18th Healthcare Operations Squadron, demonstrates how a telehealth appointment would operate at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 19, 2021. Providing pediatric mental health support to five overseas Air Force bases, P3DT uses both virtual and in-person. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 03:10
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
P3DT supports families, mission readiness
