734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Stuursma, 734th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, gives his remarks during an assumption of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 13, 2021. Stuursma assumes command of the 734th AMS after previously serving as the chief of safety of the 36th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

Date Taken: 05.13.2021 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU