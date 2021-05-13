U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Stuursma, 734th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, renders his first salute to the Airmen of the 734th AMS during an assumption of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 13, 2021. Stuursma assumes command of the 734th AMS after previously serving as the chief of safety of the 36th Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 02:38
|Photo ID:
|6642494
|VIRIN:
|210513-F-ZP572-1036
|Resolution:
|3664x2555
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
