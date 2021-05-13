Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma [Image 4 of 5]

    734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    05.13.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Cunniff, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, passes the 734th Air Mobility Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Stuursma, 734th AMS commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 13, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 02:38
    Photo ID: 6642497
    VIRIN: 210513-F-ZP572-1018
    Resolution: 4251x2469
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Divine Cox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam

    Andersen AFB

    36th Wing

    734 AMS

    Guam
    CoC
    Andersen AFB
    36th Wing
    734 AMS

