734th AMS welcomes Lt. Col. Stuursma

U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Cunniff, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander, passes the 734th Air Mobility Squadron guidon to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jeremy Stuursma, 734th AMS commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 13, 2021. An assumption of command ceremony represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility to the new squadron commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Divine Cox)

