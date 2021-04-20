NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Michael Cerezo, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, left, verifies information on a packaged received from Logistics Specialist Joelyn Bayot, right, in the aviation unit before delivering it to a homeported ship in Bahrain. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

