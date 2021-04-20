Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Michael Cerezo, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, left, verifies information on a packaged received from Logistics Specialist Joelyn Bayot, right, in the aviation unit before delivering it to a homeported ship in Bahrain. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    by Kambra Blackmon

