    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit [Image 2 of 3]

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    04.20.2021

    Photo by Kambra Blackmon 

    NAVSUP FLC Bahrain

    MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Justine Lei, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, left, delivers registered mail to Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexandra Graziano, right, in the aviation unit. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

    Date Taken: 04.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021
    Photo ID: 6642459
    VIRIN: 210420-N-WN504-1034
    Resolution: 6235x4157
    Size: 928.06 KB
    Location: MANAMA, BH 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit [Image 3 of 3], by Kambra Blackmon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

