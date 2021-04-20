NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2021) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Justine Lei, assigned to Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, left, delivers registered mail to Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Alexandra Graziano, right, in the aviation unit. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

