NAVSUP FLC Bahrain Operations at the Aviation Unit

MANAMA, Bahrain (April 20, 2021) – Santosh Joseph, mail assistant of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Bahrain, left, and Luis Mercado, postal officer of NAVSUP FLC Bahrain, right, scan mail to be delivered to units abroad in the Fleet Mail Center. NAVSUP FLC Bahrain is one of eight FLCs under Commander, NAVSUP. Headquartered in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and employing a diverse, worldwide workforce of more than 22,500 military and civilian personnel, NAVSUP's mission is to provide supplies, services, and quality-of-life support to the Navy and joint warfighter. (U.S. Navy photo by NAVSUP FLC Bahrain)

