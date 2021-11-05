A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pavehawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron flies a training mission over the desert in Tucson, Arizona, May 11, 2021. The mission of the 55th RQS is to rapidly deploy highly survivable combat search and rescue forces to theater commanders by employing the HH-60G and pararescue forces in hostile environments during day, night and adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:20 Photo ID: 6642110 VIRIN: 210511-F-IH072-1337 Resolution: 12192x6858 Size: 8.74 MB Location: TUCSON, AZ, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 55th Rescue Squadron trains over Arizona desert [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.