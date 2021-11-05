55th Rescue Squadron trains over Arizona desert

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron prepare to land an HH-60G Pavehawk in the Tucson, Arizona, desert May 11, 2021. The primary mission of the HH-60G is to conduct day or night personnel recovery operations into hostile environments to recover isolated personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

