    55th Rescue Squadron trains over Arizona desert [Image 12 of 16]

    55th Rescue Squadron trains over Arizona desert

    TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio Gamboa 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pavehawk assigned to the 55th Rescue Squadron flies a training mission over the desert in Tucson, Arizona, May 11, 2021. The mission of the 55th RQS is to rapidly deploy highly survivable combat search and rescue forces to theater commanders by employing the HH-60G and pararescue forces in hostile environments during day, night and adverse weather conditions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Sergio A. Gamboa)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 19:20
    Photo ID: 6642106
    VIRIN: 210511-F-IH072-1293
    Resolution: 4800x2700
    Size: 2.93 MB
    Location: TUCSON, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    rescue
    Davis-Monthan
    Air Force
    Airman
    mission

