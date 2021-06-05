Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation [Image 4 of 4]

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Katlyn Gorgus, 97th Healthcare Operation Squadron aerospace medical technician holds a bag filled with gifts she received for National Nurses Week, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. May 12th, marks the end of National Nurses Week which begins each year on May 6th.

    This work, National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Altus Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    National Nurses Week
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    International Nurses Day

