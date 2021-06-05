U.S. Air Force Capt. Magdalena Cook, 97th Healthcare Operation Squadron family health clinic flight commander, fills a bag with gifts, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. In addition to the goody bags, nurses were treated to a free lunch for National Nurses Week.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 17:23
|Photo ID:
|6641893
|VIRIN:
|210506-F-WY226-002
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.84 MB
|Location:
|ALTUS AFB, OK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation
LEAVE A COMMENT