Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation [Image 3 of 4]

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation

    ALTUS AFB, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Robert Sizelove 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Kenneth Holsey, 97th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron operational medical clinic noncommissioned officer in charge, receives a bag filled with gifts for National Nurses Week from Capt. Magdalena Cook, 97th Healthcare Operation Squadron health clinic flight commander, May 6, 2021, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma. The years 2020 and 2021 were named the International Year of the Nurse by the World Health Organization.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 17:23
    Photo ID: 6641894
    VIRIN: 210506-F-WY226-003
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: ALTUS AFB, OK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Robert Sizelove, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation
    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation
    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation
    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    National Nurses Week: a healthy dose of appreciation

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Altus Air Force Base
    Air Education and Training Command
    National Nurses Week
    97th Air Mobility Wing
    International Nurses Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT