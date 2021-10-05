Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) render a first salute to Maj. Aaron W.Darty, the incoming 6th MXS commander during a change of command ceremony, May 10, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Darty was assigned to MacDill following his last assignment as an operations officer with the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:38 Photo ID: 6641587 VIRIN: 210510-F-FT779-0025 Resolution: 6016x3384 Size: 2.33 MB Location: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.