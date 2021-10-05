6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) render a first salute to Maj. Aaron W.Darty, the incoming 6th MXS commander during a change of command ceremony, May 10, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. Darty was assigned to MacDill following his last assignment as an operations officer with the 100th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

