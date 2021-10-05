Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS), stand in formation and bow their heads during the invocation for a change of command ceremony, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 14:38
|Photo ID:
|6641583
|VIRIN:
|210510-F-FT779-0032
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.55 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
