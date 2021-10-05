6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Airmen assigned to the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS), stand in formation and bow their heads during the invocation for a change of command ceremony, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, May 10, 2021. The change of command ceremony is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of a unit’s authority and responsibility from one commander to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

