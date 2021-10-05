Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 3 of 6]

    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman SHANNON BOWMAN 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Wes Adams, 6th Maintenance Group commander passes the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) guidon to Maj. Aaron W. Darty, incoming 6th MXS commander during a change of command ceremony, May 10, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The ceremony marked the beginning of Darty’s tenure as the 6th MXS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 14:38
    Photo ID: 6641584
    VIRIN: 210510-F-FT779-0118
    Resolution: 5899x3938
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 6 of 6], by SrA SHANNON BOWMAN, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MacDill Air Force Base
    change of command
    6th Maintenance Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT