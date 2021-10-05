6th Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Col. Wes Adams, 6th Maintenance Group commander passes the 6th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) guidon to Maj. Aaron W. Darty, incoming 6th MXS commander during a change of command ceremony, May 10, 2021 at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida. The ceremony marked the beginning of Darty’s tenure as the 6th MXS commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Shannon Bowman)

