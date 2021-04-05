210504-N-TP832-1045 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 4, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Brendon Marr, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, guides Construction Mechanic Constructionman Joseph Colombo as he operates a backhoe with a hydraulic hammer attachment to move damaged concrete during airfield damage repair training as part of a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 12:50
|Photo ID:
|6641381
|VIRIN:
|210504-N-TP832-1045
|Resolution:
|4521x3009
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|PORT HUENEME, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT