Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3

210504-N-TP832-1045 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 4, 2021) Equipment Operator Constructionman Brendon Marr, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, guides Construction Mechanic Constructionman Joseph Colombo as he operates a backhoe with a hydraulic hammer attachment to move damaged concrete during airfield damage repair training as part of a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

