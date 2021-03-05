210503-N-TP832-1002 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 3, 2021) Construction Mechanic Constructionman Benjamin Plumb, assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3, guides a skid steer with a wheel saw attachment into place during airfield damage repair training as part of a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 12:50 Photo ID: 6641374 VIRIN: 210503-N-TP832-1002 Resolution: 4215x2805 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PORT HUENEME, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.