    Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3 [Image 7 of 8]

    Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3

    PORT HUENEME, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lopez 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 3

    210504-N-TP832-1056 PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 4, 2021) Seabees assigned to U.S. Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 3 operate a volumetric mixer to place flowable fill during airfield damage repair training as part of a Command Post Exercise on board Naval Base Ventura County, Port Hueneme. Seabees are the expeditionary engineering and construction experts of the naval service. They provide task-tailored, adaptable and combat-ready engineering and construction forces that deploy to support Navy objectives globally. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Lopez/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seabees Train ADR Skills For CPX-3 [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Michael Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Seabees
    NMCB-3
    Command Post Exercise
    CPX
    Airfield Damage Repair
    ADR

