NEX Whidbey Island Holds Drive Through Job Fair

NEX Whidbey Island, Washington, held its first Drive Through Job Fair on May 5, 2021. To ensure social distancing, the NEX set up a tent in the Chiefs Club parking lot to pre - screen and interview candidates on the spot. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

