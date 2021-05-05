Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NEX Whidbey Island Holds Drive Through Job Fair

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Photo by Kristine Sturkie 

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    NEX Whidbey Island, Washington, held its first Drive Through Job Fair on May 5, 2021. To ensure social distancing, the NEX set up a tent in the Chiefs Club parking lot to pre - screen and interview candidates on the spot. The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    This work, NEX Whidbey Island Holds Drive Through Job Fair [Image 2 of 2], by Kristine Sturkie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NEX Whidbey Island Holds Drive Through Job Fair
    Naval Air Station Whidbey Island
    Navy Exchange Service Command

