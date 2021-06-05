U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron G. McDonald, command sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), hands the organizational colors to outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael E. Langley during the MARFOREUR/AF change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Johnston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2021 Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:01 Photo ID: 6640889 VIRIN: 210506-A-RY767-0124 Resolution: 4500x3000 Size: 3.93 MB Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MARFOREUR-AF Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.