U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Aaron G. McDonald, command sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), hands the organizational colors to outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael E. Langley during the MARFOREUR/AF change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Johnston)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2021 08:01
|Photo ID:
|6640875
|VIRIN:
|210506-A-RY767-0023
|Resolution:
|4500x3000
|Size:
|2.76 MB
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MARFOREUR-AF Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
