    MARFOREUR-AF Change of Command [Image 3 of 10]

    MARFOREUR-AF Change of Command

    BOEBLINGEN, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Photo by Jason Johnston  

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Tracy W. King, left, incoming commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa (MARFOREUR/AF), receives the organizational colors from outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Michael E. Langley, right, during the MARFOREUR/AF change of command ceremony at the U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart firehouse in Boeblingen, Germany, May 6, 2021. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. This ceremony recognizes the significance of the passage of command, honors the accomplishments of the organization under the outgoing commander, and formally appoints the incoming commander. (U.S. Army Photo by Jason Johnston)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.12.2021 08:01
    Photo ID: 6640878
    VIRIN: 210506-A-RY767-0027
    Resolution: 4500x3000
    Size: 3.69 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MARFOREUR-AF Change of Command [Image 10 of 10], by Jason Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    EUCOM
    Commander
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USAREUR-AF

