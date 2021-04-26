Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4]

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Vehicles drive on Burgan road April 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is comprised of three wings: the 60th Air Mobility Wing, 349th AMW and the 621st Contingency Response Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:31
    Photo ID: 6640388
    VIRIN: 210426-F-YT028-1018
    Resolution: 4912x7360
    Size: 13.84 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight line
    aircraft
    60th AMW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT