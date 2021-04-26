Vehicles drive on Burgan road April 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Travis AFB is comprised of three wings: the 60th Air Mobility Wing, 349th AMW and the 621st Contingency Response Wing. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)
|04.26.2021
|05.11.2021 19:31
|6640388
|210426-F-YT028-1018
|4912x7360
|13.84 MB
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|1
|3
This work, Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
