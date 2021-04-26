Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 1 of 4]

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    KC-10 Extender aircraft sit on the flight line April 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Although the KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, it is also capable of transferring personnel and equipment simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.26.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6640385
    VIRIN: 210426-F-YT028-1042
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 16.7 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line
    Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flight line
    aircraft
    60th AMW
    flight line 60th AMW aircraft

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT