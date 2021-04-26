KC-10 Extender aircraft sit on the flight line April 26, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Although the KC-10's primary mission is aerial refueling, it is also capable of transferring personnel and equipment simultaneously. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 19:30 Photo ID: 6640385 VIRIN: 210426-F-YT028-1042 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 16.7 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.