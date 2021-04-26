Aircraft assigned to Travis Air Force Base, California sit on the flight line April 26, 2021. Travis AFB is home to the C-5M Super Galaxy, C-17 Globemaster III and KC-10 Extender. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexander Merchak)
|Date Taken:
|04.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6640387
|VIRIN:
|210426-F-YT028-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.02 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Photos of aircraft on the 60th AMW flight line [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Alexander Merchak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT