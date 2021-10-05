210510-N-IP743-0166 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 10, 2021) Seaman Kris Pareja (right), from Dededo, Guam, teaches Seaman Austin Jansen, from Fontana, Calif., how to maintain a mooring line by using a “whipping” technique aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6640349
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-IP743-0166
|Resolution:
|3773x5669
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|DEDEDO, GU
|Hometown:
|FONTANA, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Anchoring Evolutions [Image 4 of 4], by CPO Brett Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
