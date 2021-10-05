Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Anchoring Evolutions

210510-N-IP743-0139 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 10, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Dennis Kyser, from Alpha, Ill., strikes down a mooring line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

