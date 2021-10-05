Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Anchoring Evolutions

210510-N-IP743-0139 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 10, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Seaman Dennis Kyser, from Alpha, Ill., strikes down a mooring line aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 18:12
|Photo ID:
|6640348
|VIRIN:
|210510-N-IP743-0139
|Resolution:
|4246x6369
|Size:
|874.38 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|ALPHA, IL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
