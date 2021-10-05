Sailors Aboard USS Milius (DDG 69) Conduct Anchoring Evolutions

210510-N-IP743-0117 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 10, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Desiree Hanley, from Coral Springs, Fla., uses hand signals to communicate with her deck team during an anchoring evolution aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69). Milius is assigned to Commander Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Brett Cote)

