Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy

Instructors from the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy provided overviews of the vehicle to U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors before driving through Fort McCoy's Wheeled Vehicle Rough Terrain Driving Course. This was the first opportunity the Sailors had to see the new U.S. Army Reserve vehicle.

