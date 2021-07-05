U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors experience the capabilities of the U.S. Army Reserve's Joint Light Tactical Vehicles on Fort McCoy's Wheeled Vehicle Rough Terrain Driving Course. Instructors from the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy provided overviews of the vehicle before driving through the course.

Date Taken: 05.07.2021
Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
This work, Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Hanson