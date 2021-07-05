Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy

Master Sgt. Joe Warminski of the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. provides U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors an overview of the vehicle's capabilities.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2021 15:41
|Photo ID:
|6640169
|VIRIN:
|210507-O-GQ656-839
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|3.28 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
