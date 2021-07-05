Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy

    Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Photo by Christopher Hanson 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Master Sgt. Joe Warminski of the 94th Training Division's Joint Light Tactical Vehicle Training Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. provides U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command Sailors an overview of the vehicle's capabilities.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 15:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Sailors Experience JLTV Capability at Fort McCoy, by Christopher Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training Command
    JLTV
    U.S. Army
    U.S. Navy
    Fort McCoy
    Joint Light Tactical Vehicle

