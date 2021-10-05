Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham [Image 18 of 18]

    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Juel Foster 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    210510-N-YD864-1125

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 10, 2021) NASCAR driver Kurt Busch poses for a photo on the forecastle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) on Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Busch visited the ship to express appreciation to service members and to unveil the Cpl. Jason Dunham car that will run in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2021 09:42
    Photo ID: 6639567
    VIRIN: 210510-N-YD864-1125
    Resolution: 4808x3205
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham
    NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NASCAR
    Cpl Jason Dunham
    DDG 109
    NAVSTA Mayport
    Kurt Busch

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT