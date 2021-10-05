210510-N-YD864-1180



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 10, 2021) NASCAR driver Kurt Busch and leadership of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) pose for a photo with the Cpl. Jason Dunham car on the pier at Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Busch visited the ship to express appreciation to service members and to unveil the Cpl. Jason Dunham car that will run in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Juel Foster/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2021 Date Posted: 05.11.2021 09:43 Photo ID: 6639556 VIRIN: 210510-N-YD864-1180 Resolution: 6220x4147 Size: 1.37 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham [Image 18 of 18], by PO3 Juel Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.