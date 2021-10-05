NASCAR Driver Kurt Busch visits USS Jason Dunham

210510-N-KK394-1044



NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (May 10, 2021) NASCAR driver Kurt Busch stands beside the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Jason Dunham (DDG 109) on Naval Station Mayport, Fla. Busch visited the ship to express appreciation to service members and to unveil the Cpl. Jason Dunham car that will run in the Coca-Cola 600 on May 30, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anderson W. Branch/Released)

